PICTURES: A Sydney CBD Building Caught Fire This Afternoon

A fire broke out in the seven-storey Metcentre building on the corner of George and Margaret streets in Sydney’s CBD late this afternoon.

The situation is now under control and the site is safe.

Fire crews responded as the flames travelled up an outside vent on the side of the building and onto the roof

Fire and Rescue NSW says the fire started in a kitchen in the basement and is now contained.

100 people were evacuated from the site.

Delays in the evening commute are expected, after a number streets were closed while fire crews cleaned up, but the roads have since been reopened and workers have been allowed back into the building.

Here are some pictures of the drama as it unfolded.

Big fire in one of the #Sydney CBD buildings. Smoke everywhere. Hope everyone stays safe pic.twitter.com/NvEI63lcTl — Dr Nadia Zainuddin (@Dr_NadZ) September 2, 2014

Pics | Earlier kitchen & exhaust flue #fire created a lot of smoke & flame. #FRNSW remain on scene, George St. pic.twitter.com/Th8M4sxFp2 — Fire & Rescue NSW (@FRNSW) September 2, 2014

