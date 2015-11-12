Check out the super-luxury $7.85 million apartment once owned by author H.G. Wells

Alex Lawrie/Lawrie Cornish Author H.G. Wells once lived in this incredible flat in London’s West End

Many of London’s most luxurious properties have fancy features like swimming pools, cinemas, and even pizza lifts, but what lots of them don’t have is history.

But one property that’s just gone on the market is both super luxurious and historical.

The flat was once owned by H.G. Wells, the sci-fi author famous for writing The War of the Worlds, and has been listed by estate agents Rokstone.

It has just undergone a massive renovation to combine the incredible history of the building it’s in with all the modern amenities that super-rich property buyers are looking for.

Business Insider got a chance to take a look at the flat, which is located in one of London’s most prestigious neighbourhoods and has some crazy architectural features.

The flat is in Chiltern Court in the swanky Marylebone neighbourhood of London, close to Regent's Park and only a few minutes from Paddington Station. Alex Lawrie/Lawrie Cornish Chiltern Court, a Portland stone block was built between 1911 and 1914, and designed by architect Charles Walter Clark. It features beautiful details like this entrance way. Alex Lawrie/Lawrie Cornish The building has nine storeys and was originally designed as a luxury hotel, and as the headquarters of the Metropolitan Railway. Alex Lawrie/Lawrie Cornish The block was turned into flats after the plans to make it into a hotel were abandoned during the First World War. Beautiful details like this circular window are everywhere at Chiltern Court. Alex Lawrie/Lawrie Cornish Outside the flat, there is a plaque to H.G Wells, who lived there in the 1930s, and held a weekly book club in the flat for friends and fellow authors. Alex Lawrie/Lawrie Cornish H.G. Wells' old home is something called a 'lateral flat'. This means that it's very long and thin. In total, the flat is 40 metres long, and has 13 windows across its south facing frontage. Alex Lawrie/Lawrie Cornish The flat has just undergone a massive redevelopment, and it is now on the market for £3.65 million ($7.85 million). For that, you get 204 square metres of space, and four bedrooms. Pictured is the flat's master bedroom. Alex Lawrie/Lawrie Cornish When he owned the flat, H.G. Wells liked to discuss politics, and hold 'BBC Question Time of the 1930s.' Now its probably more likely the owners will be watching TV on one of the flat's huge screens. Alex Lawrie/Lawrie Cornish The flat's interiors were designed by architect Eamon McGurnaghan, and were designed to 'provide a spacious London home ideal for a family of four people' according to Rokstone. Pictured is the reception room. Alex Lawrie/Lawrie Cornish Three sets of the flat's 26 south facing windows are in the reception room, which also has a fireplace, and huge custom built bookshelves which Rokstone says are a 'reminder of the rich literary history of the building.' Alex Lawrie/Lawrie Cornish Rokstone, the estate agent selling the flat, says that the kitchen is 'fully fitted and has a central island, dark Wenge wood style units, contrasting white Corian stone worktops and integrated Miele and Neff appliances.' Alex Lawrie/Lawrie Cornish Next door to the kitchen is a dining room for ten people, with windows looking out onto Baker Street and Marylebone Road. Alex Lawrie/Lawrie Cornish The master bathroom features a 'carrara marble slab flooring, freestanding sculptural bathtub, twin cantilevered basin and mirrored wall cabinets.' Alex Lawrie/Lawrie Cornish Rokstone says that most flats in the West End of London have a frontage of 7-10 metres, compared to the huge 40 metre length of the Chiltern Court flat. That means there's a lot of natural light. Alex Lawrie/Lawrie Cornish As well as the master bedroom, there are three more bedrooms, all of which feature lots of natural light, and are pretty airy. Alex Lawrie/Lawrie Cornish One downside of the flat is that it only has three bathrooms, and because the master bathroom is en-suite, two bathrooms are shared between three bedrooms. That could mean a bit of a queue for the shower in the morning! Alex Lawrie/Lawrie Cornish

