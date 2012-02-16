IN PICTURES: The Life And Awesomeness Of Dennis Crowley, Founder Of $600 Million Foursquare

Photo: Dennis Crowley via Teendrama

We researched and wrote an extensive profile of Dennis Crowley, Foursquare’s work hard/play hard founder.Dennis Crowley sold his first startup to Google. His second, Foursquare, has nearly 100 employees, 16 million users, and it is creeping towards a billion-dollar valuation.



Crowley is the poster child for New York’s burgeoning tech scene, but his success didn’t happen over night.

It was a series of failures and disappointments.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.