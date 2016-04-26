PICTURES: 12 rivers turned bright green in France

Environmental workers in France dyed 12 rivers fluorescent green across the country to get their pollution message out.

It was certainly eye – and headline – catching:

“This action is an alarm signal,” environmental worker Patrick Chopin told Le Figaro.

“You can’t say ecology is the priority of the country when we see that our resources are down 10 per cent.”

#Agentsenvir demandent + moyens et reconnaissance 12 #rivièresvertes ex l'Eau Bourde entre Gradignan Bègles pic.twitter.com/aQn1dLGl7M — miguel che (@miguelinho_che) April 25, 2016

The group is trying to draw attention to the country’s lack of a “real” environmental public service.

In a press release titled “Open Letter for the Defense of the Public Service of the Environment”, the group said “preservation of biodiversity rests on the shoulders of twenty government workers in each department”.

“This new public service must be sufficiently endowed, in workforce and in budget (more than €200 million).”

The group ensured public notices warded off any alarm:

The dye it used is called fluorescein, which is often used to track pollution in waterways. In large amounts, it’s hard to miss:

“It’s a strong visual, but it’s completely safe,” Yannick Pognart, Environmental Inspector at ONEMA, told the Local.

“The fish don’t even notice.”

You can see more pictures of the green rivers here, at the Agents Environnement Facebook page.

