PICTURES: A huge protest over Trump's immigration ban has taken over London's streets

- US President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning people from seven majority Muslim countries — Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen — from travelling to the US.
- It sparked protests around the world, and now in London.
- The US embassy in London sent out new advice on Monday, urging people with dual citizenship from those countries affected by Trump’s travel ban not to apply for US Visas.
LONDON — Thousands of people in Britain’s capital are taking part in an “emergency demonstration” outside the Prime Minister’s home of 10 Downing Street, in order to protest against US President Donald Trump’s executive order banning people from seven majority Muslim countries from travelling to the US.
The immigration attracted widespread criticism from world leaders and sparked protests across the US. And now the demonstrations are happening in London’s streets.
The protest was organised via a Facebook event page titled “Emergency demo against Trump’s #MuslimBan and UK complicity.” As of 5:40 p.m. GMT (12:40 ET), 27,000 said they were attending the event while 33,000 said they may be going.
Some of the event information reads:
“Theresa May has decided to ally herself with Donald Trump’s bigoted, misogynistic government. She has refused to speak out against Donald Trump’s #MuslimBan – even when her own Members of Parliament are targeted. It is not only weak, it is a matter of national shame – disgracing our country across the world.
“There are moments of terrible injustice throughout history where we look back and rightly ask – what did people do? Future generations will look back at the targeting of Muslims – as we look back at the targeting of Jews – with disgust, horror and shame. If we do not speak out, we are complicit.
“Theresa May has betrayed her own people. That doesn’t mean we have to. Let’s stand in solidarity with those targeted by Donald Trump’s hateful government, including the people of this country, outside Downing Street and all over Britain.”
This is how the protest shaped up at the start (as filmed by Business Insider at the beginning of the demonstration):
And here is what happened down on the ground:
(This slideshow and post will be continually updated throughout the evening. Also please note that some of the language in the banners presented in the pictures may be strong).
The protest was meant to start at 6 p.m. GMT (1 p.m. ET) but by 5 p.m. thousands had gathered outside the official residence of Prime Minister Theresa May already.
Westminster absolutely rammed right now with hundreds of protestors making their way to Downing Street #TrumpBan pic.twitter.com/ZE25ClNCXU
-- Adam Payne (@adampayne26) January 30, 2017
People were loaded with signs and banners expressing strong criticism over the US President's executive order.
In Britain, more than a million people have petitioned for Trump's planned state visit to the UK to be cancelled. However, Theresa May insisted the visit would still go ahead, no matter how many people signed a petition against it.
Meanwhile some protestors were there to show support for the LGBTQA (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgendered, Questioning, and Allied) community. One of the chants about Trump also incorporated a famous catchphrase from the show 'Ru Paul's Drag Race' -- 'Immigrants, shantay you stay. Trump, sashay away'
Some of the traffic lights even had a symbol of support for the LGBTQA community -- a stencil of a same-sex couple on the green light.
There were some more humorous signs too, including this one in Scottish slang saying: 'State visit? We say you canny ya big orange fanny.'
Simple but effective. #ScotlandAgainstTrump pic.twitter.com/MRK16yIDBw
-- Jamie Ross (@JamieRoss7) January 30, 2017
The speakers include human rights activist, Baroness Shami Chakrabarti, former Labour leader Ed Miliband, co-leader of the Green Party Caroline Lucas MP, Leader of the Liberal Democrats Tim Farron MP, and singer Lily Allen.
By 6:30 p.m. GMT, the crowds swelled to such a level, they poured onto the walls and onto the steps of buildings lining the street.
By 6:50 p.m. GMT, more people had finished work and were still heading to Downing Street to attend the protest.
At 7 p.m. GMT, Angus Robertson is MP for Moray, Westminster SNP Leader and Deputy Leader of the Scottish National Party spoke at the event amid chants of 'no state visit.'
Honoured to speak to tens of thousands of protesters on Whitehall against State Visit for President Donald Trump #MuslimBan pic.twitter.com/lemM77IGlG
-- Angus Robertson (@AngusRobertson) January 30, 2017
Meanwhile, protests are growing in other major cities across Britain, including Glasgow, Scotland ...
George Square full to the brim to protest the #MuslimBan and call for #TrumpBan #RefugeesWelcome #Glasgow pic.twitter.com/Cjz4L17CD4
-- Robert J Somynne (@RobertJSomynne) January 30, 2017
Demonstration against #MuslimBan #trump #sexism #bigotry in #Leeds pic.twitter.com/e7f5TnQjEo
-- Avanee Dawoud (@AvDawoud) January 30, 2017
Anti-Trump , Huge crowds turn out. at Grey's Monument in Newcastle city centre to protest against Donald Trump #NoBanNoWall #AntiTrump pic.twitter.com/O4mUwFDji5
-- Raoul Dixon (@RaoulDixonNNP) January 30, 2017
... as well as the affluent city of Cambridge, where one of the world's most prestigious universities resides.
love this sign in Cambridge protests #StandUpToTrump pic.twitter.com/snwy1OZcq5
-- Charlot King (@queencharlot) January 30, 2017
Meanwhile, as of 7:20 p.m., 10 Downing Street and Trafalgar Square have become completely flooded with people.
People's signs relate Trump's administration to the dystopian future presented in George Orwell's classic novel 'Nineteen Eighty-Four,' as well as the President as the fictional antagonist from the Harry Potter series Lord Voldemort.
As it hits the half way point for the scheduled demonstration at 8 p.m. GMT, the streets fill up to the edges of the Thames river. In the near distance, you can see the London Eye.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.