PICTURES: A huge protest over Trump's immigration ban has taken over London's streets

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning people from seven majority Muslim countries — Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen — from travelling to the US.

It sparked protests around the world, and now in London.

The US embassy in London sent out new advice on Monday, urging people with dual citizenship from those countries affected by Trump’s travel ban not to apply for US Visas.

LONDON — Thousands of people in Britain’s capital are taking part in an “emergency demonstration” outside the Prime Minister’s home of 10 Downing Street, in order to protest against US President Donald Trump’s executive order banning people from seven majority Muslim countries from travelling to the US.

The immigration attracted widespread criticism from world leaders and sparked protests across the US. And now the demonstrations are happening in London’s streets.

The protest was organised via a Facebook event page titled “Emergency demo against Trump’s #MuslimBan and UK complicity.” As of 5:40 p.m. GMT (12:40 ET), 27,000 said they were attending the event while 33,000 said they may be going.

Some of the event information reads:

“Theresa May has decided to ally herself with Donald Trump’s bigoted, misogynistic government. She has refused to speak out against Donald Trump’s #MuslimBan – even when her own Members of Parliament are targeted. It is not only weak, it is a matter of national shame – disgracing our country across the world. “There are moments of terrible injustice throughout history where we look back and rightly ask – what did people do? Future generations will look back at the targeting of Muslims – as we look back at the targeting of Jews – with disgust, horror and shame. If we do not speak out, we are complicit. “Theresa May has betrayed her own people. That doesn’t mean we have to. Let’s stand in solidarity with those targeted by Donald Trump’s hateful government, including the people of this country, outside Downing Street and all over Britain.”

This is how the protest shaped up at the start (as filmed by Business Insider at the beginning of the demonstration):

And here is what happened down on the ground:

(This slideshow and post will be continually updated throughout the evening. Also please note that some of the language in the banners presented in the pictures may be strong).



