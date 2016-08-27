This company turns kids' drawings into real-life dresses

Your kids don’t have to grow up to become fashion designers — they can start right away.

A new company called Picture This Clothing turns handmade illustrations into dresses. You just need to download the template for the dress size you want, draw whatever you want on it, upload the illustration, and get a real dress in the mail in less than three weeks.

It costs just $49 per dress, and you can pay a little extra to get matching ones that fit American Girl and Barbie dolls.

Jaimee Newberry started the concept after making a dress for her daughter, Zia, based on a drawing she made. Her colleagues and friends loved the concept, and some of them helped her scale the idea into a company.

Jaimee Newberry Picture This turned the dress on the left into a real creation.

Right now, Picture This Clothing offers only children’s sizes, but they might offer the service to adults in the future.

“We’ve been live for one week and want to get all the kinks worked out with a more focused product line to start,” Newberry said. “But the interest appears to be strong enough that expanding in the near future will make sense.

Now kids can, as Zia says, wear their imagination.

