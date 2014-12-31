What Do You Think Is Happening In This Picture Of President Obama?

White House photographer Pete Souza took this picture of the president earlier this year. What do you think is happening?

Make your guess. Then scroll down below the photo for the official story…

Mr. Souza:

February 7, 2014. “This is one of those photographs that needs some explanation. The President had been meeting with Communications Director Jennifer Palmieri, left, and Senior Communications Advisor Tara McGuinness, to prep for a radio interview. At one point, the President made a comment so humorous that Jenn and Tara bent over in laughter.”

