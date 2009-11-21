Picture of organisation: The Neatest Deposition Prep Ever

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b06bc550000000000450dd1/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Wireless Internet issues lead to our 5:50 a.m. arrival at Starbucks this morning. Shortly thereafter, a young man who was clearly a lawyer showed up. He was sporting a shirt and tie and carrying a litigation briefcase. He pulled out his perfectly organised files and began the highlighting, note taking and tab-flipping that marks one as an attorney as surely as if he were wearing an English barrister’s wig.

Though he was working extremely diligently — so much so we didn’t feel right about interrupting — we did mange to confirm he was preparing to take a deposition later this morning.

This neat pre-dawn is just impressive. Prepping at Starbucks pre-dawn is not for slouches, either. If he asks questions that are as targeted as his organizational skills, we feel for the deponent! Of course, we had to wait until there was light to get a good pic — when will the iPhone get a flash?

