This Hooker Is Suspected Of Stealing $500k In Diamonds From A NYC Jeweler

Photo: NYPD footage

NYPD have released pictures of a convicted prostitute accused of stealing $500,000 worth of uncut diamonds from an NYC jeweler.She goes by Erika Cooper and Bianca Williams and is 34 years old, according to a release by the NYPD.



The woman is 5’9” and weighs about 120 pounds. She resides in Manhattan.

Gem trader Kurt Kaiser says the woman stole the diamonds after a tryst in Tribeca’s Cosmopolitan hotel.

Police surveillance shows the woman exiting the hotel with Kaiser’s briefcase in one hand and high heels in the other.

Kaiser met the woman at the bar Whiskey Park after he failed to sell the uninsured diamonds. She then she drugged him and stole the gems, Kaiser told the New York Post’s Jamie Schram and Larry Celona.

He says he didn’t realise she was a prostitute until she made him buy a $500 CVS gift card and a box of condoms.

Police also released a mug shot from a prior prostitution arrest in 2007:

Photo: Courtesy NYPD

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.