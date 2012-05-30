A Teen Posted Pictures Of Her Grandma's Savings To Facebook And Got A House Robbed

This is not a picture of the girl.

Here’s another reason you might consider quitting Facebook: Posting photos of your cash could get you robbed. Daily Telegraph’s Clementine Quero reports a 17-year-old was helping her 72-year-old grandma count her savings when she decided to snap a photo of some wads of cash and post it to Facebook.



It wasn’t long after that two men armed with a wooden club and knives broke into the teen’s mother’s house, demanding to know about the money. The guys made off with some personal items, but thankfully no one was hurt, including the mother who’d told the the crooks her daughter no longer lived there. (We only hope the teen has since switched her Facebook settings to private.)

While it’s clearly brainless to publicize what’s in your wallet, that’s not the only way robbers are using social media to snoop on your goods.

Vacant foreclosed homes are increasingly being listed online on sites like PleaseRobMe.com, while other criminals are using mainstream sites such as Craigslist to do their worst. As the Chicago Sun-Times reported last September, Samuel Watson, 33, was relying on Google Maps to find expensive homes to rob, which in turn helped him make off with $100,000 in jewelry and electronics.

