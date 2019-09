PHOTO: Look Which Hedge Funder Has His Arms Around Ron Paul

A reader sends in this photo of Presidential candidate and hedge funder Mark Spitznagel taken recently at Spitznagel’s house.



Photo: Ron Paul, Mark Spitznagel

It was reported by various outlets back in March that Ron Paul would be having a $2500/plate fundraiser at Spitznagel’s Bel-Air mansion (which was previously owned by J-Lo).

Spitznagel is known for his bearish and Austrian views, and his fund Universa is associated with Nassim Taleb.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.