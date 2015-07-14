Fans of a Japanese cult cleaning method are posting inspiring photos of their de-cluttered homes

Justin Gmoser/Business Insider Marie Kondo folding clothes at Business Insider.

Marie Kondo is a Japanese lifestyle celebrity in Japan. She’s known for helping people decrease clutter and straighten up their homes for good. And she’s developed a fan base so huge, her followers are flooding Instagram with photos of their “kondo-ed” homes.

Her book — “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organising” — became a top seller this year and even earned her a spot on Time’s 2015 “Top 100 Influential People” list.

She also has clients in Japan that seek her out to help them tidy their homes. She encourages them to clean everything in one fell swoop and only keep the objects and clothes that they truly love.

“There is an order to follow: 1. clothes, 2. books, 3. documents, 4. miscellaneous items, 5. mementos,” Kondo told Business Insider about her method. “Working in this order, you can improve your judgement and determine which items spark joy.”

She told BI that you can tell when something sparks joy when you “feel your body go upward.” If something doesn’t make you happy when you touch it, Kondo said you should “thank it for its service” and get rid of it.

“When you choose things based on your real feeling, you can choose the right amount of items to totally fit [in you home],” Kondo said. “That is surprising for everyone — this is part of the magic of tidying up.”

Bellow you’ll see inspiring images of so-called “kondoed” homes that people posted on Instagram. You might even want to start “kondo-ing” yourself.

This might be what your bedroom currently looks like right now. To start 'kondo-ing,' put all of your clothes in one spot and sort them by what to keep and what to throw away. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/43HpGVJZRa/embed/ Width: 800px The point of kondo-ing your home is to surround yourself with things that you love. Kondo recommends only keeping things that 'spark joy,' or that make you feel lighter when you touch them. She says you'll recognise the feeling immediately. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/4w-sSHpzPt/embed/ Width: 800px That means you'll probably end up throwing out or giving away a lot of what's in your home. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/5DXt0HvSrJ/embed/ Width: 800px Kondo says she's seen clients get rid of as much as 200 trash bags filled with clothes. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/5DCRuOlcrh/embed/ Width: 800px The organising expert has a specific way of folding shirts so they can stand on their sides. She said it allows you to see what you own better than if you stacked your clothes. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/4h3Uf1TYk5/embed/ Width: 800px Kondo also recommends folding socks and standing them on end instead of rolling them into balls. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/5Ak2F0JqgP/embed/ Width: 800px It's important to have a place for everything, according to Kondo, so that when you come home, you will put things immediately back in their spot. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/5Em3PImqTZ/embed/ Width: 800px After you've finished sorting your clothes, Kondo says to tackle your books, documents, miscellaneous items, and mementos, in that order. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/47tvSdhQwg/embed/ Width: 800px Eventually, your book case could look this orderly. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/1AzEWMvsZB/embed/ Width: 800px After you're done organising, you'll realise you have a lot more room for storage than you previously thought. Your home, Kondo says, will feel much lighter. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/4zP6bxhodt/embed/ Width: 800px And once you learn to tidy up the Kondo way, she says that you'll never go back to being messy. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/5CzPssyGZG/embed/ Width: 800px 'Working in this order, you can improve your judgement and determine which items spark joy,' she told Business Insider. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/5D8mEyonk1/embed/ Width: 800px Tidying up all at once the Marie Kondo way could even have a positive effect on your body, she said. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/4H1t2KM8R5/embed/ Width: 800px She said some of her clients' acne cleared up while others lost weight. 'Your self perception is improved by living in a clean and neat room,' Kondo told Business Insider. 'This can change lifestyle and in turn appearance.' Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/3rbCKLrdu3/embed/ Width: 800px Now go forth and 'kondo.' Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/4sybbxIP8G/embed/ Width: 800px

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.