This Might Be The iPhone 5 Battery

Another day, another alleged iPhone 5 leak.



9to5Mac shares this image of what appears to be the battery for the iPhone 5. The key technical detail is that it sports a capacity of 1440 mAh, an improvement from 1430 mAh on the iPhone 4S. That means it’ll be a slightly longer-lasting battery, or at least compensate for the phone’s rumoured larger screen and 4G data connection.

The battery is labelled as being manufactured in June 2012, meaning it’s right on schedule for the purported September launch of the iPhone 5.

Photo: 9to5Mac

