This Fantastic Photo Of The First Guy In Line At An Apple Store In Germany Tells You All You Need To Know About Why Apple Is Different From Other Companies

Why is Apple different from its competitors, Google and Samsung? This photo of the first customer in line at an Apple Store in Oberhausen, Germany, contains the answer.

It’s about customer loyalty, and the personal relationship that Apple buyers feel they have with the company. Apple makes slightly superior products and sells them at slightly superior prices, sure. And customers are grateful for that — if you buy an Apple device, it’s just not going to have the kind of glitches and problems that crop up on Android or Windows devices.

Customers began lining up overnight for the new iPhone 5S and 5C all over the world. This man in Germany was welcomed by the Apple staff this morning with a round of applause for his stamina, and “we’re not worthy” bows. He, in turn, dropped to his knees in mock gratitude at finally being allowed into the store. But you can tell that it’s all lighthearted — everyone is in on the joke.

A Wall Street analyst would say those superior products and margins are what give Apple its edge. But in reality, it’s also about the intangible brand equity Apple has created on top of that: People just don’t kneel for Android or Microsoft.

