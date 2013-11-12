Here's David Cameron Calling For Permanent Austerity In Front Of All Kinds Of Ridiculous Gold Things

Last night, David Cameron gave a speech at a banquet calling for permanent austerity.

David Cameron has suggested that public spending should continue to be squeezed in a “fundamental culture change” that would leave the British public sector “permanently” slimmed down. Speaking at the Lord Mayor’s Banquet in the City of London, he said the best way to keep the cost of living down was to take “difficult decisions on public spending” to leave “a state we can afford”.

What everyone is talking about though is the photo of Cameron making this call for lower spending.

Among the items featured in the photo:

A huge gold throne.

A gold speech stand.

Several expensive looking glasses and chalices filled with wine.

A random silver horse.

A huge necklace on the lady sitting on the throne.

Tuxes with white ties.

Yay, austerity!

