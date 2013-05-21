Today In 1932...

We recently discovered the awesome Twitter feed of historian Michael Beschloss, which is mainly cool historical photos.



Last night, Michael tweeted a great photo of the New York skyline in 1947.

This morning, it’s a picture of Amelia Earhart in 1932, just after she became the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic. Beschloss says the picture was taken 81 years ago today, as Earhart was getting ready to leave Newfoundland.



via Michael Beschloss

