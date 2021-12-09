New photo appears to show Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell at the Queen’s residence, a visit likely facilitated by Prince Andrew

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in a photo submitted as evidence in Maxwell’s trial. US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York

A photo of Ghislaine Maxwell with Jeffrey Epstein appears to have been taken at a royal residence.

The picture, used as evidence in Maxwell’s trial, matches a log cabin in Balmoral, Scotland.

Epstein and Maxwell visited Balmoral, a vast royal estate, on Prince Andrew’s invitation in 1999.

A cache of images introduced at Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial includes a photograph of her and Jeffrey Epstein relaxing at what appears to be Queen Elizabeth’s royal residence in the Scottish highlands.

US prosecutors showed the photographs in court in an effort to demonstrate the closeness of Maxwell and Epstein’s relationship — which both Maxwell’s lawyers and her brother have sought to downplay.

Maxwell is accused of trafficking young girls for Epstein, and abusing them herself. Epstein, a registered sex offender, killed himself in jail before he could be tried on multiple sex trafficking charges.

The defense team for Maxwell, who pleaded not guilty, has argued that she is being scapegoated in Epstein’s place.

The newly unearthed picture shows Maxwell smiling and gazing into the distance as she relaxes in Epstein’s arms on the cabin porch. It appears to be the same building seen in this photo:

An image of a fishing lodge by the River Dee on the Balmoral estate, seen in the 1990s. Tim Graham Photo Archive via Getty Images

The image showing Maxwell and Epstein was not given a date when entered as evidence.

It could date from 1999, when Epstein and his “entourage” were invited to Balmoral, the Queen’s Scottish estate, by Prince Andrew. Citing an anonymous woman who said she joined the trip, The Daily Mail reported that Epstein went to Balmoral as part of a week-long trip to the UK.

The Epstein case brought renewed attention to Andrews’s 20-year friendship with the disgraced financier.

Andrew, who himself is accused of sexual assault by one of Epstein’s victims, is not accused of any wrongdoing in the Maxwell case and has said he regrets his association with Epstein.

The cabin in Balmoral is by the River Dee, a famous fishing area, and was a gift to the Queen’s mother, who was also known as Queen Elizabeth. It was also used by Prince William and Kate Middleton before they married, according to the Mail.

It is unclear whether the Queen was present for Epstein and Maxwell’s visit, which the Mail reported likely took place in summer. The Queen often spends much of the summer in Balmoral.

An image of the Queen and a companion sitting in the same spot on the cabin porch has been widely republished since the picture of Maxwell and Epstein was released.