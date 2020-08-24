Details, including a family photo, are emerging about the life of Jacob Blake, the Black man shot 7 times by the police in Wisconsin

Twitter In a still of a video posted on social media, a police officer grabs at Jacob Blake’s shirt.

Further details about Jacob Blake, the man who was shot by the police in Wisconsin on Sunday afternoon, were emerging on Monday morning.

Police officers in Kenosha shot Blake, 29, in the back at least seven times. The police department said the officers were responding to a “domestic incident.”

Blake’s fiancé shared a photo of Blake and four smiling children with the WISN-TV reporter Sarah Thamer after the shooting.

This is 29-year-old Jacob Blake who was shot by Kenosha police. His fiancé shared this picture with us. pic.twitter.com/6Si9lkCPFu — Sarah Thamer (@SarahThamerWISN) August 24, 2020

A video posted on social media appeared to show Blake walking away and attempting to get in his car. An officer then grabs and pulls Blake’s T-shirt from behind. After that, seven shots can be heard.

@davenewworld_2/Twitter The video also showed officers following Blake.

Blake was taken to a hospital in Milwaukee, the police department said.

Blake’s brother told the WTMJ-TV reporter Lauren Linder early Monday that Blake had had surgery and was in the intensive-care unit.

A tweet from a person identified as Blake’s cousin had similar information. The tweet was highlighted by Daniel Poneman, an NBA agent who said he went to school with Blake.

Jacob is out of surgery and In ICU. We will continue to pray as he fights. We will not excuse the actions of the Kenosha Police department, but his mother asks everyone to please remain peaceful. — Pauly (@PaulyG103) August 24, 2020

“For people asking how I know Jacob, we grew up together. We are friends. We went to school together from Kindergarten through high school,” Poneman said.

“His family asked me to deliver the message that he is still alive and he can make it through this, and that reports of his death are false.”

The civil-rights attorney Ben Crump said Blake’s three sons were in the car when the shots were fired.

“They saw a cop shoot their father. They will be traumatized forever,” Crump said. “We cannot let officers violate their duty to PROTECT us. Our kids deserve better!!”

Protests began at the scene of the shooting and moved to outside the police station on Sunday night, WTMJ-TV reported, adding that some fires were set in dumpsters and in a nearby car lot. The police had announced a curfew until 7 a.m. on Monday.

Blake’s mother urged protesters to remain peaceful, his brother told Linder.

#UPDATE: Jacob Blake’s brother tells me Jacob is still fighting for his life. He says he just got out of surgery and is in the ICU. He also says while they don’t excuse @KenoshaPolice’s actions, Jacob’s mom urges protesters remain peaceful in #Kenosha. @tmj4 #Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/1pKODnOI2b — Lauren Linder (@lauren_linder) August 24, 2020

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement to CBS 58 that while many facts about the shooting were still unclear, elected officials should “recognise the racism in our state and our country for far too long.”

“While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country,” Evers said.

“We stand with all those who have and continue to demand justice, equity, and accountability for Black lives in our country-lives like those of George Floyd, of Breonna Taylor, Tony Robinson, Dontre Hamilton, Ernest Lacy, and Sylville Smith. And we stand against excessive use of force and immediate escalation when engaging with Black Wisconsinites.

“I have said all along that although we must offer our empathy, equally important is our action. In the coming days, we will demand just that of elected officials in our state who have failed to recognise the racism in our state and our country for far too long.”

The Wisconsin Department of Justice said it was investigating the shooting.

