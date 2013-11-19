Here's A Picture Of Chris Christie Posing With A Group Of Crossdressing Princeton University 'Cheerleaders'

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie went to this weekend’s Princeton-Yale football game, and appeared to make friends with some of his more colourful constituents — a group of male students decked out in cheerleading drag.

As The Daily Princetonian points out, Christie’s new friends are members of the university’s Triangle Club — a student theatre group known for its all-male crossdressing kickline. The troupe’s men are also no strangers to throwing on wigs and skirts to support their alma mater.

The popular Republican governor seemed to be having fun at the game, posing with the students for the crowd:

Chris Christie with Princeton’s, uh, alternate cheerleaders. pic.twitter.com/q80WQ38p5b

— Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) November 16, 2013

