This Picture Of An 84-Year Old Woman Getting Pepper Sprayed Is Getting People Outraged

The images of protesters being arrested and dragged out of encampments is becoming all too common-place around the country. And like a lot of other cities, Occupy Seattle has been getting really ugly over the last week.



But this is just out of control.

In Seattle, CBS News reports that a priest; a 19-year-old pregnant woman; and 4 foot 10 inch, 84-year-old activist Dorli Rainey are all still in the hospital after police raids that took place yesterday.

There’s a picture of Rainey being carried away after she was pepper-sprayed below.

And where do the police stand on that?

People are posting and tweeting the picture like crazy.

From Seattle police spokesman Jeff Kapel:

Pepper spray … “is not age specific. No more dangerous to someone who is 10 or someone who is 80 … These protesters are well organised, they’re using homemade remedies to counter pepper spray,” he added. Also, “Pepper spray was deployed only against subjects who were either refusing a lawful order to disperse or engaging in assaultive behaviour toward officers.”

Photo: AP

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.