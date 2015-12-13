The guy who created Pictionary now lives in this stunning $8.1 million lakeside mansion

Board games and mansions are not typically things that belong together in most people minds but in the case of Rob Angel they certainly do.

In 1985, Angel was waiting tables in Seattle’s Eastlake neighbourhood when he was struck by an idea for a word game. After brainstorming and getting his creative juices flowing Pictionary was born.

After selling over 30 million copies in 42 languages around the world, the board game has made Angel a vast fortune, part of which he spent on this luxurious lakeside mansion, whose listing was provided by Wendy Lister.

Rob's 6,350sf Mercer Island, WA mansion was built by Pictionary. The property spans across two waterfront lots and has 204' of low bank Lake Washington. The western facing home experiences spectacular sunsets and city views. A full sport court sits the property's 2nd buildable lot. Frank Mueller/Wendy Lister Enter to the formal dining room. Sunlight floods through the room's 25 foot ceilings year round through the 15 panes of glass spanning the wall. Frank Mueller/Wendy Lister Entertain 12-months a year. Crimson sunsets and moonlight reflecting across Lake Washington are regular occurrences. Frank Mueller/Wendy Lister The living room's french doors meld indoor and outdoor spaces into one. Frank Mueller/Wendy Lister 'The great room' allows for the party to flow between the kitchen, the family room, and the heated outdoor living room. Frank Mueller/Wendy Lister The breakfast nook puts you so close to the water, you would swear you were on it. Frank Mueller/Wendy Lister The defining characteristic of the family room is the warm intimacy filling the space. Gallery walls are adorned by Rob's extensive art collection. Frank Mueller/Wendy Lister The double staircase is often filled with the music from the piano alcove below. Sunlight beams through the colossal skylight. Frank Mueller/Wendy Lister The master suite has beautiful hand carved arches imported from one of Rob's many trips to India. Frank Mueller/Wendy Lister A romantic interlude. Unwind after a long day in peaceful bliss. Frank Mueller/Wendy Lister The master suite's office offers brilliant views of Lake Washington and of Seattle across the water. Frank Mueller/Wendy Lister The outdoor living room features all the amenities to enjoy the outdoors 12 months a year. Heat lamps, electric privacy screens, TVs, a BBQ and a Jacuzzi make it the place to be. Frank Mueller/Wendy Lister These outdoor spaces offer the perfect place to entertain family and friends. Frank Mueller/Wendy Lister The lit sport court on the property's second buildable lot allows for basketball and tennis day or night. Frank Mueller/Wendy Lister The home's private dock is quite literally an arm's reach from Lake Washington Frank Mueller/Wendy Lister The city of Seattle towers across Lake Washington, illuminated against the night sky. Frank Mueller/Wendy Lister Prime seat for the Seafair boat races, Fourth of July fireworks and many other festivities. Frank Mueller/Wendy Lister The listing was provided by Wendy Lister - Senior Coldwell Banker Bain Luxury Ambassador

