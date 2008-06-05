Brangelina Baby Pics Could Go For $22 Million

NY Post: THE bidding war for the first photos of the twins of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt is expected to shatter the previous paycheck for celebrity baby photos by a wide margin.



One report said the bidding had already gone as high as $15 million – more than double the current record – and could top out at $22 million.

However, sources at the two magazines most likely to be in the hunt, OK! and People, claim those figures are wildly inflated.

