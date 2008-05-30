Pics: Apple's 24-Hour 5th Ave. Store Closes For Night! (AAPL)

If you’re reading this before 9 a.m. on May 30, Apple’s (AAPL) 24-hour store on 5th Avenue in New York City is closed. What? Is there even a lock on the door?



What’s going on in there? They are filming a commercial — thus all the film equipment, security, staff, etc. What for? Anyone’s guess, but it must have something to do with Apple’s retail stores, or they’d probably be filming it on a sound stage. (MacRumors hears it’s the 3G iPhone spot.) Have a better idea? Please guess in the comments below or contact us via our anonymous tip form.

A few notes: No abnormal looking stuff going on downstairs, from what we could see from above, but someone was walking around with blue button-up shirts. (See second photo below. Grainy pics courtesy our lame-duck Palm Treo.) The glass cube outside was perfectly cleaned. The sales staff, who were mostly telling would-be shoppers how to get to Apple’s other stores on Prince Street and 14th Street, will be there all night. And they’re not looking for any extras for the shoot.

