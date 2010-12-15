Here's How To Use Picplz, An Instagram Rival With $5 Million In Fresh Funding

There’s a battle brewing on smartphones for the best next-gen photo sharing app.The old guard like Facebook, Twitpic, and Flickr haven’t done anything interesting with mobile photography, but apps like Hipstamatic and Instagram have quickly become popular.
There’s another player that needs to be taken seriously: Picplz, which just raised $5 million in financing from Andreessen Horowitz, and is run by Dalton Caldwell, who previously founded Imeem.
- Like Instagram, Picplz lets you take photos with its app, apply neat-looking filters, and share pictures with friends on Facebook, Twitter, Flickr, Tumblr, etc.
- And like Instagram, there’s a built-in social network on Picplz, which lets you browse other peoples’ photos, “like” them, comment, etc.
- Unlike Instagram, Picplz is available for Google Android phones, and doesn’t force you to post only square photos.
In our brief testing, Picplz has a simple, clean interface, and generally works. But Instagram still feels more polished.
This is where the app stopped working in our test. We had to exit the app, and force-quit it from the iPhone's home screen.
Tap the magic wand button to add a filter. Like Instagram, you can choose funky and retro-looking photo filters to make your pictures look cool. But unlike Instagram, you can't see a preview of the filters -- just browse them by name.
And if you click the picplz link in the tweet, here's what the photo looks like on the Picplz site. Note the map at the right.
Now, let's check out the built-in Picplz social network, by tapping the icon of the two heads. You can see people it recommends for you to follow, and other peoples' photos.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.