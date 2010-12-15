Here's How To Use Picplz, An Instagram Rival With $5 Million In Fresh Funding

Click here for our step-by-step guide to using Picplz →

There’s a battle brewing on smartphones for the best next-gen photo sharing app.The old guard like Facebook, Twitpic, and Flickr haven’t done anything interesting with mobile photography, but apps like Hipstamatic and Instagram have quickly become popular.



There’s another player that needs to be taken seriously: Picplz, which just raised $5 million in financing from Andreessen Horowitz, and is run by Dalton Caldwell, who previously founded Imeem.

Like Instagram, Picplz lets you take photos with its app, apply neat-looking filters, and share pictures with friends on Facebook, Twitter, Flickr, Tumblr, etc.

And like Instagram, there’s a built-in social network on Picplz, which lets you browse other peoples’ photos, “like” them, comment, etc.

Unlike Instagram, Picplz is available for Google Android phones, and doesn’t force you to post only square photos.

In our brief testing, Picplz has a simple, clean interface, and generally works. But Instagram still feels more polished.

