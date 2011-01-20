Why Picplz's API Will Be Worth A Look: Cool Photo Filters Built Right In

Photo: iPhone screenshot

Picplz, the mobile photo sharing startup, just announced that it’s starting to take applications to beta test its forthcoming API.Picplz CEO Dalton Caldwell tells us that the plan is to eventually have both “read” and “read/write” APIs, so other apps and services can both see photos that people have posted to Picplz, and to post photos from outside the Picplz app. (No word on timing yet.)



One cool feature coming to the “write” API: The ability to access Picplz’s photo filters — which make photos look more interesting than just boring camera phone pics — on the server side, via the API. That’s something Twitpic, Yfrog, and the others don’t offer.

Interested developers can apply here.

Picplz also announced a new version of its Android app today, including live filter thumbnails, similar to the iPhone app update that rolled out last week.

