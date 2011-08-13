Y Combinator Startup Picplum Is Launching This Afternoon With A Brilliantly Simple Concept

Co-Founders Akshay Dodeja and Paul Stamatiou.

When you need to send your family pictures, what do you do?You can send them as email attachments, but how will your parents put them on the fridge? You can create copies at CVS, but then you have to ship them and the quality might not be great.



When you think about it, there’s really no good way to send high quality prints without lugging yourself to the store and doing it yourself.

Picplum is a Y Combinator photo sharing startup that is launching this afternoon, and it is filling that void.

Users can upload their best photos to the site or send email attachments to Picplum via their phones or computers. Picplum will then print high quality photos, put them in pretty packaging, and deliver them to any address in the world. Prints can be sent to as many people as you like for $0.50/print per recipient and $1.50/recipient for shipping.

Picplum also has a subscription model. For $7 per month, send a batch of photos to however many people you like. You can set up mailing lists on Picplum, so if your family is dying to see pictures of your baby, you can mail them hard copies every month.

We like the idea of easily mailing high-quality, hard copies of photos. But there are a few things the new startup needs to work on.

We’re not convinced people will like the $7 subscription model. Most people don’t send (or want to receive) monthly batches of hard photos. In fact, printing hard copies of photos has become somewhat rare now that there are online photo albums and Facebook.

Also, Picplum only prints 4×6 photos. If your want another size, you’re out of luck.

What is most interesting about Picplum is its inherent ability to curate photos. On Facebook and other photo sharing sites, people upload all of the items on their cameras. Eventually, they’ll need a way to separate the good pictures from the bad.

“While watching a few people use the older version of this product and [upload photos], Picplum ended up being their set of best photos. We find that could be an amazing opportunity. ” cofounder Paul Stamatiou tells us.

We think he’s right. Just like content curation has become important for sifting through news on the web, photo curation could be an important way for people to organise their favourite memories.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.