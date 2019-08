Brewing craft beers at home just got affordable!

PicoBrew’s “Pico C” is cheaper than its predecessor and has some updated design features as well.

It reached its Kickstarter goal in just 7 hours and it can be pre-ordered there for $US299.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

