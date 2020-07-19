The once humble pickup has gone full-on luxury — here are my favourite swanky features

Ford

Let me tell you about my first pickup truck.

It was a 1980s-vintage Mazda B2200. It had a five-speed manual, a single plastic bench seat, crank windows, and an AM/FM radio.

High luxury it wasn’t. But it was my truck, and I loved it. I used it for … well, you name it. Hundreds of miles driving back and forth to college, cleanup jobs, camping trips, helping friends move. The I gave it to my brother and he drove the wheels off.

Fast-forward a few decades and the world has changed. Pickups were utilitarian vehicles when I was a youngster. You found them on farms and ranches, not in the driveways of homes in the well-heeled communities.

These days, a full-size pickup from the Detroit Big Three can easily hang with a sedan from Audi, BMW, or Mercedes when it comes to luxury appointments. That’s a good thing for pickup truck makers, as all those extras have led to historically high transaction prices for vehicles that already sell in the millions of units annually. A top-line Ford F-150 can go for more than $US70,000, and the entire F-Series brings in over $US40 billion in annual revenue for the Blue Oval.

That has translated into historic profits since the financial crisis, enabling General Motors, Ford, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to fill their coffers with cash.

Let’s take a closer look at the markets’ current roster of full-size pickups and review some of their more luxurious features, from interiors to exteriors, from infotainment systems to cool extras:

Let’s start with the king of the hill: the Ford F-150! Intent on keeping its crown as the bestselling vehicle in the US since 1982, Ford loaded the already upscale trim levels of the truck with even more extras.

Ford

Take a look back at the truck’s humble beginnings. Here we have the F1 from 1948. You’d have been hard-pressed to find one of these anywhere but on a farm or ranch.

Ford

What a difference more than half a century makes! The top trim levels of the F-150 aren’t quite equal to Mercedes-Benz when it comes to interiors, but they’re definitely competitive. This my number-one feature, on this pickup.

Ford

My second-favourite feature is this retractable step and handle, located in the tailgate.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

Makes getting in and out a snap.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider

In the new F-150, the front seats can actually recline to a lay-flat configuration. Sort of like flying business class.

Ford

The new F-150 also has a centre console that can be turned into a mobile office.

Ford

And Ford’s SYNC4 infotainment system, running on an available 12-inch touchscreen.

Ford

The new F-150 can also tow 12,000 pounds, so if your idea of luxury is being able to haul a small house on wheels, Ford has you covered.

Ford

Now let’s examine the rather upmarket RAM 1500. This full-size pickup can be crammed with luxurious appointments, if you go for the right trim levels.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider

The 2019 RAM 1500 Crew Cab I tested was a Western-themed Laramie Longhorn edition, which was $US54,000 before the addition of many extra features. As tested, it ran for $US68,500. That not-insane price paid for a primo interior.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider

The 12-inch centre touchscreen is stunning. FCA’s excellent infotainment system, Uconnect, is a showstopper.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider

The panoramic moonroof is also impressive.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider

The comfort of the RAM 1500’s front seats carries over to the back. Combined with an independent rear suspension, this pickup delivers a plush ride.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider

My tester had a luxurious interior, great infotainment, a huge moonroof, and a limo-like back seat. The cabin was also full of high-end touches, such as the carbon fibre detail on the leather-wrapped steering wheel.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider

An overlooked feature in full-size pickups is the vast amount of interior storage they provide — and how designers have thought through every detail. Sure, luxury SUVs can carry a lot of stuff, but the RAM takes it to a new level.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider

In the old days, pickup customers were happy with steel wheels. But luxury buyers expect to have plenty of options — and so the RAM 1500 offers a range of styles.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Finally, my Ram 1500 test truck had an exquisite paint job: deep black, with gorgeous chrome flourishes.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider

On to the Chevy Silverado!

Matthew DeBord/Insider

The most recent Silverado I tested was a $US62,515 model pickup truck from the 2020 model year that featured a 3.0-litre diesel engine. It also had the Z71 off-road package.

Matthew DeBord/Insider

For a truck intended for rugged use, it was quite premium. Check out that leather-wrapped steering wheel.

Matthew DeBord/Insider

The infotainment screen was on the small side, but Chevy’s system is among the best in the industry, giving luxury brands a run for their money.

Matthew DeBord/Insider

Wireless charging! Many luxury vehicles I drive now have this feature. But quite a few don’t, and it’s often a demerit, in my book. I was glad to find in on the Silverado.

Matthew DeBord/Insider

The “Cajun Red Tintcoat” is among my favourite automotive colours on the market, period. It outdoes what’s on offer from plenty of upscale nameplates.

Matthew DeBord/Insider

Moving right along, let’s sample the venerable Toyota Tundra.

Matthew DeBord/BI

Here’s the thing: I tested the “1794 Edition,” well-appointed and well-optioned at almost $US53,000. The luxurious aspects of this Tundra have stayed with me.

Matthew DeBord/BI

The 1794 backstory is intricate: The oldest cattle ranch in Texas, near San Antonio, dates to 1794. The property is where Toyota built its US pickup-truck factory.

Lovely leather and real wood trim filled the cabin.

Matthew DeBord/BI

That steering wheel! I Haven’t been able to get it out of my head.

Matthew DeBord/BI

If Bentley or Aston Martin made pickups, they’d look like this on the inside: tooled butterscotch leather and upscaled bunkhouse timber. I was a real suburban cowboy for the week I tested this Tundra.

Matthew DeBord/BI

Like the RAM 1500, the Tundra combines considerable legroom and cushy seats …

Matthew DeBord/BI

… with a ride that, among pickups, was second only to the RAM 1500.

Matthew DeBord/BI

The JBL audio system in my tester wasn’t high end, but compared to the AM/FM radio on my first pickup, a 1980s Mazda, it was symphonic. These days, it’s not usual to find the best audio setups a carmaker has to offer in its pickups.

Matthew DeBord/BI

Finally, we have the Nissan Titan.

Matthew DeBord/BI

OK, I’ll be honest, the Titan is both the least-updated and least-luxe full-size pickup truck I’ve tested of late.

Matthew DeBord/BI

That said, at $US50,000, my 2020 Nissan Titan Pro-4X tester was reasonably well-appointed for a truck that’s optimised for off-road action.

Matthew DeBord/BI

The knobby General Grabbers suggest that this 4×4 might be able to do some damage in the mud, on rocks, or over dirt roads. But have a gander at those nicely-styled wheels!

Matthew DeBord/BI

A dual-pane moonroof was a bonus. And yet again, a feature that we used to see mainly in luxury vehicles that’s migrated to the mass-market — and to pickup trucks.

Matthew DeBord/BI

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.