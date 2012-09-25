Keep This In Mind When You're Figuring Out A Spot For Your Power Lunch

Photo: Office of Governor Patrick via Flickr

When you’re planning a power lunch, you want to make sure it’s held somewhere that gets the job done — serious, conducive to conversation, and expedient.Making sure you choose the right place is easy when it’s up to you, but what about when you’re being invited? Obviously you don’t want to insult your host by refusing to go were they want to go, so the rule of thumb, generally, is just say yes.



There are times, though, when you need to take the bull by the horns and change the venue. Kenneth Feinberg, “Pay Czar,” administrator of the the BP Deepwater Horizon Victims’ Fund, and power lunch pro explained to Esquire when the moment is, and why.

I will always agree to the venue — with one exception. I discourage executives or lawyers from having lunch at corporate headquarters or at the law firm. Two antiseptic. Too official. Too many diversions. Phones ring. Secretaries walk in. It’s not so much a matter of neutral ground. I don’t worry about that. It’s more, Are we really going to be able to have a concentrated, hour-and-a-half intimate conversation? The reason the person wants to have lunch with me: How do we get to yes? That’s the way I put it. How do we get to yes?

In short, no distractions people — this is a power lunch not a picnic.

