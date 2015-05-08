BOONE PICKENS: Hillary Clinton is a 'loser'

Energy magnate T. Boone Pickens just wrapped up a really candid discussion on oil and politics at the 2015 SALT Conference in Las Vegas.

Toward the end of the discussion, interviewer Stephanie Ruhle asked Pickens to play a word association game.

Hilary Clinton: “Loser.” (The audience erupted with laughter and applause.) Obama: “Loser.” Putin: “Stalin.” Jeb Bush: “Winner.” Elizabeth Warren: “They don’t know who Elizabeth Warren is.”

Ruhle chimed in, “Trust me, they know.”

“Well back to we are both from the same place doesn’t make us that much alike,” Pickens said, referring to the fact that he and the outspoken left-wing Senator are both from Oklahoma. “Elizabeth [Warren] struggles with telling the truth.”

Pickens said she “can’t stick to the facts.”

“She also thought that she was a Cherokee Indian. Cherokee Indians, I know that crowd well…Elizabeth Warren is not a Cherokee.”

“Those are things that I think are noteworthy and I don’t mind sharing them with you because we’re all Americans. I get uncomfortable with people who don’t tell the truth.”

For 2016, Pickens said he is supporting Jeb Bush. He said that he’s donated about $US100,000 so far.

The SALT Conference is an annual hedge fund conference that brings together 1,800 hedge funders for three days of discussions with investors, economists, and politicians.

