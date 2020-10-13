Pick up a luxury luggage deal with Amazon Prime Day and be set for that travel bubble

Image: iStock / Boyloso

While travel doesn’t appear to be on the horizon for many Australians just yet, there’s no harm in preparing yourself for when the glorious time comes.

You’ll also save a few dollars if you plan in advance — why leave your travel purchases until the last minute when you can save on luggage now and be ready to go at a moment’s notice?

As part of Amazon Prime Day 2020, Amazon is heavily reducing prices across a range of luxury luggage brands, giving you the perfect opportunity to get ahead.

Here are some of the best deals running from now until the sale finishes at 11.59pm October 14 AEDT:

Samsonite 69cm Cosmolite 3 Spinner Hardside Luggage – $429.00 (RRP $799.00)

Samsonite 75cm Prodigy Hard Spinner – $299.00 (RRP $599.00)

Samsonite 71cm Base Boost 2 Spinner Expandable Suitcase – $149.00 (RRP $379.00)

Knomo 15” Brompton Classic Dale Leather Tote Backpack – $256.47 (RRP $379.95)

Knomo 14” Barbican Foster Laptop Briefcase – $168.08 (RRP $299.95)

For the rest of the items featured in the Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale, including the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and the Fitbit Versa 2, head here.

