The only thing you need to know to pick the best running shoe

It’s hard to pick proper running shoes. Recently, Dr. Nigg at the University of Calgary produced a study, seen here in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, concluding:

Based on the lack of conclusive evidence… two new paradigms are suggested to elucidate the association between footwear and injury. These two paradigms, ‘the preferred movement path’ and ‘the comfort filter’, suggest that a runner intuitively selects a comfortable product using their own comfort filter that allows them to remain in the preferred movement path. This may automatically reduce the injury risk and may explain why there does not seem to be a secular trend in running injury rates.

