Pick Out The Best Bottle Of Wine For Thanksgiving With SocialGrapes.com

Yesterday I went to the SF Vitners Market, which was a large event with about 100 wineries. I’m enjoying learning about wine, and while there I met up with the team from SocialGrapes.com, which just released a new version of its iPhone app that turns finding wine into a social experience.



I’m quite enjoying the app. It uses the scanning technology from RedLaser to let you scan the barcode of the bottle of wine you’re considering buying and see what your friends have said about it. You can follow me here, although I just started using it.

While there I met Christine Hinkley Trice, who has built a Facebook community with 110,000 members for mothers who want to drink wine. She’s using the app and praises it. Her community has embedded the SocialGrapes’ app into it, so she can share her finds with her community there.

After talking with Christine, I talk with founder Marc Gascon who tells me what they are trying to do with SocialGrapes.

Anyway, some of you are into wine, or are looking for wine for Thanksgiving or holiday parties and this is a great way to learn more.



This article originally appeared at Scobleizer and is republished here with permission.

