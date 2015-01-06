Pablo Picasso's Granddaughter Is Selling $290 Million Worth Of His Art

Getty Images/AFP Marina Picasso is selling her collection of her grandfather’s work and ‘letting go of the past.’

The granddaughter of the famous Spanish artist Pablo Picasso is selling off some art from her private collection for more than $US290 million, The New York Post’s Page Six is reporting.

Marina Picasso, who famously published a book accusing her grandfather of destroying her childhood, is putting at least seven of his works up for sale, including a 1923 portrait of Pablo’s first wife Olga Kokhlova.

The works are being sold directly by Marina, and she will meet the clients personally in Geneva, according to Page Six.

The portrait of Picasso’s first wife, titled “Portrait de femme (Olga),” could sell for over $US60 million.

She will also be selling the 1911 painting “Femme à la Mandoline (Mademoiselle Leonie assie)” starting at $US60 million (pictured on the left), and a 1921 work titled “Maternité” starting at $US54 million (right).

Marina Picasso is planning to sell her grandfather’s villa in Cannes as well. Picasso lived in the villa, called “La Californie,” with his second wife Jacqueline Roque.

The estate previously served as a museum and gallery dedicated to the work of Picasso.

Although she was the granddaughter of one of the greatest artists of the 20th century, Marina Picasso has said that she grew up in poverty since Picasso was unwilling to provide any financial assistance to the family.

In her 2001 memoir, “Picasso: My Grandfather,” she claimed that the painter “drove everyone who got near him to despair and engulfed them.”

A friend of Marina’s told Page Six that the decision to sell is “about letting go of the past.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.