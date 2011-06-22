Portrait Of Picasso's Lover Goes For $29 Million At London Auction

Photo: Christie’s

Three separate portraits of three lovers of Picasso sold for a combined $68 million at a Christie’s auction in London last night.The highlight of the sale, a portrait of Dora Maar called Femme assise, robe bleue, was purchased by Dimitris Mavromatis, a Greek art buyer, for $29.1 million. It had been expected to go for between $6.5 and $12.8 million.



An intimate portrait of Picasso’s lover Marie-Thérèse Walter sold for $21.9 million to an anonymous bidder, and Buste de Françoise, a painting of Françoise Gilot, an author and artist who bore two of Picasso’s children, went for $17.3 million.

All told, the sale of Impressionist and Modern art brought in $227 million to the auction house.

