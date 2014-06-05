There's A Mystery Grand Piano Sitting In Manhattan's East River

There’s a grand piano sitting in the East River, and while no one knows how or why it got there, New Yorkers have been increasingly enchanted with its existence.

It started when BuzzFeed Editor Lauren Yapalater spotted the piano on her commute to work.

She went to inspect it closer, and realised it wouldn’t play.

Look at the keys.

She expected it to be gone by the end of the day, but it was still there — and has been there — for over a week now.

It’s attracted the attention of locals and tourists alike, even moonlighting as a photoshoot prop.

