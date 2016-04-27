The new fashion director of Madonna's clothing line is a 19-year-old who's famous on Instagram

Pia Mia is only 19 years old old, but she just accomplished a huge feat in the fashion world.

Pia Mia, whose given name is Pia Mia Perez, was just selected to be fashion director of Madonna’s Material Girl clothing line, Women’s Wear Daily has reported.

The line is exclusive to Macy’s and has been around since 2010.

“Her creativity, confidence and unique sense of style make her a perfect addition to the brand” Madonna said in a statement, via Women’s Wear Daily.

Women’s Wear Daily notes that this partnership will last 16 months, and during that time period, her duties will include starring in (and styling) campaigns and helping to consult the company for its spring 2017 line.

She’ll also offer her social media prowess to the brand. After all, Perez, who is an accomplished recording artist, is already a celebrity in the eyes of teens — she is known for her massive following on Instagram, where she has a whopping 4 million followers.





It helps that she’s friends with the extremely Instagram-famous Kylie Jenner.



Perez told Women’s Wear Daily that she executes her social media efforts on her own — she’s completely authentic.

“I run all my socials and I’m very interactive with everyone; it’s really me helping my fans take selfies or pick clothes. I never had that many friends growing up, so my fans are my friends. They always make me feel better,” she said to Women’s Wear Daily.



And, spoken like a true teen, she told Women’s Wear Daily that “the fact that Madonna chose me to do this literally makes me die.”

For the full Women’s Wear Daily story, click here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.