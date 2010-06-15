Dear CNBC, THIS Is The Wall Street Movie You Really Move You Need To Show This Summer

On Friday we ran a list of suggestions for 10 movies CNBC should show that are better than “The Last Days Of Lehman.”



But we omitted one key one: Pi. It’s the 1998 film by Darren Aronofsky about a guy who thinks the number pi holds the key to breaking the stock market. Along the way he gets mixed up with Chassidic Jews, Wall Street spies, and ends up going crazy, ultimately sticking a drill in his head.

The movie seems to be loosely based on the life of Martin Armstrong, the real life pi-obsessed market forecaster (who’s now in prison).

If you like maths and mysticism it’s great, but it also holds appeal to anyone who went crazy trying to beat the market.

If CNBC never runs it, you should see it.

