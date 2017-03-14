A mathematician gave us the easiest explanation of pi and why it's so important

March 14 has become known as Pi Day, since the date 3/14 makes up the first three digits of the mathematical constant pi, or π.

Many offices and schools celebrate the unofficial holiday by eating pie – the apple, pumpkin, pecan, and blueberry kind.

We spoke with a mathematician to find out why pi is so important, and how we use it in our everyday lives.

Pi is so important that it is now celebrated on March 14. This is because March is the third month, making it 3.14, the first three digits of pi. To find out why pi is so important and how it surrounds us every day, we spoke with Eugenia Cheng, a mathematician and the author of “How to Bake Pi” and “Beyond Infinity.”

This video was originally published on March 14, 2017.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.