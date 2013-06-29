This Mesmerizing Video Will Convince You That Physics Can Be Fun

WARNING: This video will blow your mind.



When a 160-foot-long chain of connected beads (like those in a mardi gras necklace) is unleashed from a jar, it loops way up and over the edge, rising higher and higher as it siphons itself onto the floor. Watch the quick video from Steve Mould:

Why? Physics!

the momentum of gravity pulling the strand down keeps the chain moving up and out of the jar. The time it takes to switch from being pulled up and out to being pulled down makes the loop move up and get bigger.

More info and slow motion video, from Earth Unplugged, thanks to i09:

