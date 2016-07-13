How a physicist solved one of the greatest baseball mysteries of the early 20th century

During the first half of the 20th century, baseball fans thought that curve balls were an optical illusion. After all, how could a ball physically curve through air? Physicist Lyman Briggs at the National Institute of Standards and Technology answered this mystery once and for all in the 1950s.

Video courtesy of National Institute of Standards and Technology

