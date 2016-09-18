A physics genius reveals a surprisingly easy tip for parents to raise kids to love maths and science

Theoretical physicist and one of the world’s leading string field theorists, Brian Greene came by to discuss how to get kids fired up over science.

Greene is the co-founder of an upcoming event called “City of Science” which is premiering in Queens on September 25, 2016. The event will be travelling across New York City’s five boroughs throughout this fall.

“City of Science” is free and open to all New Yorkers of all ages. Learn more about where and when it will take place here. You can also follow the events on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

