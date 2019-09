<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> Men are always trying to figure out what make them more attractive to women. Recently, a number of studies have been done looking at the parts of the body that women zero in on as "attractive" traits. These 5 features are the most prominent. Watch... (References below) Symmetry, Voice, Jaws, Eyes, Height

