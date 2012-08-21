Phyllis Diller Dead At 95

Getty



Phyllis Diller—one of the first female comics—died at her Los Angeles home today at the age of 95, TMZ is reporting.Diller, who had been in hospice care in her home ever since a recent fall that hurt her wrist and hip, died surrounded by family.

The funny lady began her career in 1952 and rose to fame in the 60s with guest spots on “Laugh In” and TV specials co-starring Bob Hope.

She later went on to star in her own shows called what else but “The Phyllis Diller Show” and “The Beautiful Phyllis Diller Show.”

In 2005, Diller appeared in the X-rated comedy “The Aristocrats” alongside Don Rickles, Sarah Silverman, Jon Stewart and a slew of other comedians.

In a recent appearance on Bravo’s “What What Happens Live,” Joan Rivers said of Diller: “She broke the way for every woman comedian.”

Watch Diller on “The Ed Sullivan Show” in 1969:

