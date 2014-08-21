33 Words And Phrases You Should Never Put On Your LinkedIn Profile

Omar Havana/Getty Images Employers won’t be impressed if you use annoying jargon on your LinkedIn profile.

Your LinkedIn profile is often the first impression prospective employers will have of you, and it could be the difference between getting invited to interview for a job and being ignored forever.

To make sure you and your future employer get off on the right foot, it’s important to avoid meaningless buzzwords like “strategic” that make it look like you haven’t put a lot of thought into your profile.

Below are 33 words and phrases you should never use. Some, like “innovative,” are simply overused, while others, like “passionate,” should be obvious to the people looking at your profile if you present yourself accurately.

1. I — Who else’s profile would it be?

2. Me — See above.

3. My — See above.

4. She — Only narcissists speak in the third person.

5. He — See above.

6. Salary — Never list it unless an employer asks.

7. Go-getter — Jargon. (Nobody likes jargon.)

8. Synergy — Jargon.

9. People-pleaser — Jargon.

10. Self-starter — Jargon.

11. Strategic — Overused.

12. Creative — Overused.

13. Effective — Overused.

14. Expert — Only if you really are.

15. Driven — Can make you sound focused on your own personal achievements at the expense of your employer.

16. Innovative — Overused.

17. Analytical — Overused.

18. References — If they want them, they will ask. Otherwise you’re just wasting space.

19. w/ — Spell it out to look professional.

20. Extensive — Overused and unnatural.

21. Ninja — Annoying/meaningless.

22. Diva — Annoying/meaningless.

23. Dedicated — Boring.

24. Detail-oriented — Who isn’t?

25. Passionate — If you are, it will come through without you explicitly saying so.

26. Entrepreneurial — Overused.

27. Skill set — Overused.

28. Dynamic — What does this even mean?

29. Intense — Can make you sound unpleasant to work with.

30. People-person — They will know when you come in for an interview.

31. Problem-solver — Avoid unless you have clear-cut examples.

32. Team player — Overused.

33. Track record — Your track record should be apparent in your profile.

