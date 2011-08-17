Need A Place To Share All Those Planking Photos With Other Plankers? Google's New App Can Help

Google just officially launched PhotoVine, a new photo-sharing app for iOS that fills in the blanks left by Instagram.



In Instagram, you can use a hashtag like #manhattan to see pictures of Manhattan, but in PhotoVine, you can start a “vine” based on the topic and watch as your friends populate it with their own pictures.

It’s analogous to tweeting out a “Trending Topic” and joining the millions of people tweeting about the same thing, except it’s with photos.

PhotoVine also has the “follow” and “feed” features every photo-sharing app these days claims as its own, except this feed is populated by vines you can join like “My Best Friend” and “My Backyard.”

Unlike the seemingly endless numbers of new photo-sharing apps that launch ever day, PhotoVine actually looks like it has a chance. It’s a new social network that, like Instagram, can only exist on a mobile device. And this is what makes it special: sharing moments everyone has in common.

The app is a pleasure to use–we’re starting to wonder if this was even made by Google at all. You don’t even plug in your Google account credentials to get started, and there’s not an Android version.

Click here to download the free app from the App Store, and make sure to watch to the very end of the video below demo’ing PhotoVine.

