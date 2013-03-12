Photoshopped Images Of Google Glass On Famous People Through History

One of the many obstacles Google will have to overcome with Google Glass is getting people to think that it doesn’t look weird.



While Google Glass is very well designed and looks pretty good for what it is, there’s no denying that it’s kind of weird looking right now.

Some people at The Verge have been submitting photoshopped images of famous historical figures wearing Google Glass. We doubt this will help much in the overall scheme of things, but in a weird way, it almost makes Google Glass look normal.

Here’s our favourite, head over to The Verge to see a lot more >

Photo: The Verge

