22 pictures that prove why you should never trust the photos hotels post on their websites

Sophie-Claire Hoeller, Julie Zeveloff, Chloe Miller
9790 website amata resortCourtesy of OysterThese views at Amrata Resort in Thailand may not be exactly as they seem…

We know that hotel stars can’t be trusted, but you probably shouldn’t fall for their photos, either.

Often, hotels find clever angles and smart ways to tweak the photos they post online to make them appear nicer than they actually are.

Hotel-review-website Oyster sends professional reviewers around the world to check out vacation properties — and sometimes, these reviewers come across hotels that are vastly different than the photos on their websites suggest.

Here are some photos they took that didn’t quite match up with the online fantasy — let these “photo fake-outs” serve as a cautionary tale against relying solely on hotels’ marketing materials.

FANTASY: Having a super serene stay at this secluded beach at the La Plage resort in Sicily.

Courtesy of Oyster.com

REALITY: Sharing it with half the town and lying on rocks.

Courtesy of Oyster.com

FANTASY: Taking a nighttime dip at the Los Angeles Sofitel.

Sofitel Los Angeles

REALITY: Basking in the shadow of a Macy's.

Courtesy of Oyster.com

FANTASY: Having a pool that's empty save for beautiful women at the Crown Reef at Myrtle Beach.

Courtesy of Oyster

REALITY: Kids. Everywhere.

Courtesy of Oyster.com

FANTASY: Getting the perfect Instagram shot of the Amata Resort's infinity pool, where there's nothing between you and the roofs of Phuket.

Courtesy of Oyster

REALITY: Getting said Instagram shot ruined by a metal fence.

Courtesy of Oyster.com

FANTASY: Chilling at the Delfino Beach Hotel's private beach in Sicily, blissfully devoid of other people.

Courtesy of Oyster

REALITY: Feeling like a sardine.

Courtesy of Oyster.com

FANTASY: Sleeping like a baby in a giant, plush bed at Hotel Athena in Tuscany.

Courtesy of Oyster.com

REALITY: Falling through the giant crack between two twin beds that were shoved together.

Courtesy of Oyster.com

FANTASY: Swimming laps at the Inn at Seaside in Oregon.

Facebook/Inn at Seaside

REALITY: Stewing in a pool that's hardly bigger than a hot tub.

Courtesy of Oyster.com

FANTASY: Relaxing in this plush, swanky suite at the Centrale Palace Hotel after a day of lugging that Birkin bag around Palermo.

Courtesy of Oyster

REALITY: Wanting to spend as little time as possible in this bare, mostly empty room.

Courtesy of Oyster.com

FANTASY: Engaging in a romantic nighttime swim in the indoor pool at the Norfolk Royale in Dorset, England.

Courtesy of Oyster.com

REALITY: Slipping over mildewed tiles and toward a non-functioning hot tub.

Courtesy of Oyster.com

Fantasy: Cooling off in a serene, palm-fringed pool at Hostel El Corazon in Cancun.

Courtesy of Oyster.com

REALITY: Getting depressed by its crumbling walls.

Courtesy of Oyster.com

FANTASY: Learning to play tennis like a pro thanks to this smiling instructor at Samsara Cliff Resort & Spa in Jamaica.

Courtesy of Oyster

REALITY: Realising why they didn't show the actual tennis court.

Oyster.com

