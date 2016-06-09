22 pictures that prove why you should never trust the photos hotels post on their websites

We know that hotel stars can’t be trusted, but you probably shouldn’t fall for their photos, either.
Often, hotels find clever angles and smart ways to tweak the photos they post online to make them appear nicer than they actually are.
Hotel-review-website Oyster sends professional reviewers around the world to check out vacation properties — and sometimes, these reviewers come across hotels that are vastly different than the photos on their websites suggest.
Here are some photos they took that didn’t quite match up with the online fantasy — let these “photo fake-outs” serve as a cautionary tale against relying solely on hotels’ marketing materials.
FANTASY: Getting the perfect Instagram shot of the Amata Resort's infinity pool, where there's nothing between you and the roofs of Phuket.
FANTASY: Chilling at the Delfino Beach Hotel's private beach in Sicily, blissfully devoid of other people.
FANTASY: Relaxing in this plush, swanky suite at the Centrale Palace Hotel after a day of lugging that Birkin bag around Palermo.
FANTASY: Engaging in a romantic nighttime swim in the indoor pool at the Norfolk Royale in Dorset, England.
FANTASY: Learning to play tennis like a pro thanks to this smiling instructor at Samsara Cliff Resort & Spa in Jamaica.
