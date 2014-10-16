PHOTOS: Here's Why You Shouldn't Trust The Pictures On Hotel Websites

Julie Zeveloff
Sugar Cane ClubLooks like a fantasy…

Hotels aren’t always completely honest when it comes to the photos they post on their websites.

Professional reviewers from hotel review website Oyster visited vacation properties from Barbados to Boston, and the photos they took didn’t quite match up with the online fantasy.

If you’re thinking of booking a warm getaway as the cold weather sets in, let these “photo fakeouts” serve as a cautionary tale against relying solely on hotels’ marketing materials. Some are so egregious, you’ll think you are looking at pictures of two completely different properties.

FANTASY: A rooftop haven at New York City's Dream Downtown.

REALITY: That's one skinny pool.

FANTASY: The Sugar Cane Club in Barbados looks like the perfect spot for romance.

REALITY: Not much space, and no champagne.

FANTASY: Puerto Vallarta's Playa Conchas Chinas' website shows a spacious, sparkling bathroom.

REALITY: 'Our bathroom was cramped and in disrepair,' with a leaky toilet and rusted shower drain, according to Oyster.com's investigator.

FANTASY: A swanky setup on the rooftop of the Ritz Carlton Los Angeles.

REALITY: A pretty space, but much more plain in daylight.

FANTASY: A spacious king-sized bed at the ClubHotel Riu Bachata in the Dominican Republic.

REALITY: Are those two twin-sized beds pushed together?

FANTASY: Riu Negril Club's Pool is filled with beautiful people.

REALITY: Where's the hot model?

FANTASY: The L'Enfant Plaza Hotel in Washington DC looks quite elegant.

REALITY: The view's not the same ... and neither are the linens.

FANTASY: A serene escape at the Country Club Lima Hotel in Peru.

REALITY: That pool was a lot more luxurious online.

FANTASY: We'd love to dine at the buffet at the Grand Palladium Bavaro in the Dominican Republic.

REALITY: This buffet looked more delicious in 1988.

FANTASY: Who wouldn't want to spend a week at the Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas?

REALITY: Good luck finding a lounge chair.

FANTASY: Sexy surfers at the Aqua Hotel & Lounge in Miami.

REALITY: That male model was surfing in a hot tub.

FANTASY: Live an urban dream at the Hudson Hotel in New York.

REALITY: An impossibly small living space.

FANTASY: The Claridge Hotel in Miami appears to have an Italianate indoor pool.

REALITY: Looks more like a hot tub.

FANTASY: Rooms at the Ritz Carlton Coconut Grove in Miami look like a lush paradise.

REALITY: A noticeable lack of colour and plant life.

FANTASY: Take a romantic nighttime dip at the Los Angeles Sofitel.

REALITY: You'll be basking in the shadow of a Macy's.

FANTASY: Feast like a king at the Ayres Hotel in Hawaii.

REALITY: We thought this room came with a laptop and mimosas.

FANTASY: The perfect wedding at the Riu Palace Punta Cana.

REALITY: A classy, intimate beach wedding for everybody!

FANTASY: A total escape at the Gran Bahia Principe Punta Cana.

REALITY: You'll be escaping with hundreds of other vacationers.

FANTASY: The Essex House Hotel in Miami is a feat of art deco design.

REALITY: It looks less glamorous behind a traffic light.

FANTASY: We'd love to take a dip in the rooftop pool at Hotel Portonovo in Puerto Vallarta.

REALITY: Nice photo crop. The pool is less impressive here.

FANTASY: Stretch out on your balcony at the London West Hollywood.

REALITY: A close-up can be very misleading

FANTASY: The immaculate beach at Barcelo Capella Beach Resort, Dominican Republic.

REALITY: That beach is covered in seaweed.

FANTASY: Everyone's a model at Las Palmas By The Sea in Puerto Vallarta.

REALITY: Regular folks, not beach babes.

