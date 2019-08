Artist ‘ThatNordicGuy’ combines the photos of A-list celebrities into stunning portraits with the features of both. He seeks out celebrities with a common theme, who have played in the same movie or similar roles. You can find more on his DeviantArt page, or by following him on Reddit.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Produced by Rob

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.